News & Insights

US Markets

Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon issued subpoena in US Capitol attack probe -NBC

June 07, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a onetime adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., in connection with special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The subpoena, for documents and testimony, was sent out in late May, NBC reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Rami Ayyub)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.