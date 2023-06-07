Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon issued subpoena in US Capitol attack probe -NBC

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a onetime adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., in connection with special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The subpoena, for documents and testimony, was sent out in late May, NBC reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Rami Ayyub)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.