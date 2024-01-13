Ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says Trump's Campaign Should Focus Not On Revenge But On This One Issue Instead: 'If Biden Stays On The Ticket, Republicans Have A Really Good Year'

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy weighed in on his relationship with former President and fellow Republican Donald Trump and the likely outcome of the 2024 presidential election in an interview with Financial Times that was published Friday.

Rocky Relationship: ”Every relationship has its ebbs and flows. Those relationships that are closer have more emotion,” said McCarthy when probed about his rocky relationship with Trump. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, McCarthy, known for his loyalty to the former president, seemed inclined to distance himself from the latter. Two weeks later, the two were photographed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

McCarthy conceded to having had tough conversations with Trump but suggested that it was because their bond was strong.

"I will say things to him that I think other people won't. Now, will it make him mad? Yeah. But will he respect me more? I believe so,” the former Congressman said.

McCarthy has the dubious distinction of being the first speaker to be voted out of his office due to opposition from far-right Republicans over the concessions he made while negotiating a debt deal with President Joe Biden. Late last year, he also resigned from Congress.

The former speaker has endorsed Trump for presidency and shown willingness to serve in a future Trump cabinet.

Trump’s Role In Capitol Riot: In 2021, McCarthy, along with 146 of his Republican colleagues, voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Speaking on the floor of the House days later, however, he said Trump bore responsibility for the attack.

In the Financial Times interview, McCarthy said he had nothing to do with Jan. 6. “I didn't support January 6, I didn't like what happened on January 6, and it was wrong ,” he said.

“The first thing I did when I got out, they took me somewhere, I called the president and said, ‘You need to tell these people to get away.’ So I think history will be very kind to me.”

2024 Elections: The former speaker said he sees this year witnessing “many more political battles,” especially with elections in November when both the presidency and houses of Congress will be up for grabs. He believes Trump could go all the way and win against Biden.

”If Biden stays on the ticket, Republicans have a really good year,” he said, as he highlighted the president’s poor approval ratings in multiple polls and the age factor. “We have an easier chance of adding seats in Congress than we did the last two cycles,” he said.

McCarthy said instead of focusing on revenge, Trump’s campaign should focus on ”rebuilding, restoring and renewing America.”

The former speaker said he would campaign for Trump and raise funds for GOP House candidates but hinted at a life outside of the realm of politics. McCarthy previously expressed interest in working at startups, especially ones related to artificial intelligence.

