Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon makes Eurovision Song Contest bid

DUBLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon will compete to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his long-running post-Pistols band, Public Image Ltd (PiL), the "Anarchy in the UK" singer said on Monday.

Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten when he led the punk rock movement of the late 1970s, has entered a new PiL song "Hawaii", which he described as a love letter to his wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer's.

PiL were among six artists shortlisted to represent Ireland, where Lydon's parents were born, at the contest in May. Lydon's native Britain will host the annual event on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there.

"It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most," the 66-year-old Lydon said on his official website of "Hawaii", which was released on Monday.

"It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

PiL will compete against the other Irish hopefuls on Feb. 3, national broadcaster RTE said. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool on May 13.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.