Ex-Rockstar Developer On Delayed GTA VI PC Release: 'Give Them The Benefit Of The Doubt'

"Grand Theft Auto 6," the much-anticipated video game from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO), stirred controversy when its debut trailer confirmed a 2025 release solely for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, omitting an immediate PC launch.

This decision left the PC gaming community divided between waiting or potentially double-dipping by purchasing the game for consoles and then again for PC.

Amid this uproar, Mike York, a former Rockstar New England animator involved in "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2," addressed the rationale behind Rockstar's staggered release strategy in a video on his YouTube channel (via IGN).

'They Want To Prioritize What Sells': York highlighted historical trends where PlayStation tended to be the primary focus due to higher sales. "The reason why a PC port comes later and [is] not the first thing that comes out, is because they want to prioritize what sells," the animator said.

He emphasized that developing a PC version for a game as expansive as GTA is intricate and time-consuming due to the vast range of hardware configurations, necessitating rigorous testing.

While console setups have standardized architecture, York said PCs vary significantly, requiring extensive optimization and testing.

"They need to test the game more on PC than they would on Xbox or PlayStation. If you think about it, you already have to test the game a ton in order to get it to work. So a PC is even harder. There are so many different configurations out there that you’ll just never be able to test them all. And there’s a lot of things that can go wrong once you release that PC port."

He added: "A lot of times people are so antsy for the PC port, they want it right now. It’s hard to do that as a developer because the team isn’t big enough. We don’t have the money, we don’t have the resources, we don’t have the manpower. So we prioritize what’s best for the company’s money, right?"

York Urges Patience From GTA Players: Addressing criticisms, York urged patience and understanding, asking PC gamers to refrain from hostility towards developers and instead support their efforts:

"I heard one guy say, ‘It’s not rocket science.’ But it might be harder than rocket science in some situations. Like, literally.

"So, don’t get mad at the developers or come at them and be upset. Just try to give them the benefit of the doubt. Try to give them the time to hopefully deliver these ports," York said.

Furthermore, the former Rockstar developer added another reason behind Rockstar's game release strategy in a comment in his YouTube video.

"Rockstar Games is different from every other developer. If they release their game on PC the same day as the console they run the risk of hackers and modders changing the core gaming experience they want to deliver to the players."

York compared Rockstar Games with other smaller developers, like "Baldur's Gate 3" publisher Larian Studios, and said that Rockstar's popular games attract a lot of attention, making them a bigger target for people trying to mess with the game.

Rockstar is not just about making more money by delaying the PC release, York said: it's about protecting the game's original idea and keeping it safe from unwanted changes.

