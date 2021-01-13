Ex-Ripple CTO Can’t Remember Password to Access $240M in Bitcoin

The former chief technology officer of a prominent blockchain company has forgotten the password to a fortune in bitcoin.

Almost a decade ago, Stefan Thomas, the former CTO at blockchain company Ripple Labs, was given 7,002 bitcoins worth $2-$6 each for making a cryptocurrency explainer video, reports the New York Times.

The bitcoin had been stashed away in a digital wallet and Thomas has used eight of his most frequently used passwords in an attempt access his IronKey hard drive and his now multimillion-dollar fortune but has had no luck.

Two attempts now remain before the device auto-encrypts its contents, leaving Thomas’ fortune in limbo. Just call it Schrödinger’s bitcoin.

“I would just lay in bed and think about it,” Thomas told the New York Times. “Then I would go to the computer with some new strategy and it wouldn’t work, and I would be desperate again,” added Thomas.

Bitcoin prices have climbed from $10,000 to $41,000 over the past three months. The price of bitcoin was at $34,290 at the time of publication, making Thomas’ inaccessible stash worth an estimated $240 million.

It seems Thomas will have to HODL on for a little while longer until he finds a way to access the bitcoin.

