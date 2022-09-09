Ex-Pru's Wells starts as CEO of insurer Athora after approvals

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Former Prudential PRU.L chief executive Mike Wells started as CEO of specialist life insurer Athora on Friday after receiving regulatory approvals, Athora said in a statement.

Wells left Prudential this year after the British life insurer shifted its base for top executives to Asia.

Wells will be based in London at Athora, a spokesperson said. Previous Athora CEO Michele Bareggi will move into a newly created role of president and deputy CEO, the spokesperson added.

Athora focuses on buying up books of European life insurance business which are closed to new customers.

Specialist firms like Athora or Britain's Phoenix PHNX.L say they can use economies of scale to manage such books more efficiently.

Athora bought a 16 billion euro ($16.14 billion) closed life book from AXA Germany AXAF.PA in July.

Athora this week reported a sharp jump in first-half pre-tax profit, to 1.46 billion euros ($1.47 billion) from 204 million euros a year earlier.

Athora also said on Friday it had confirmed Ward Bobitz as general counsel following regulatory approvals.

($1 = 0.9914 euros)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.