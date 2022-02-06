US Markets

Ex-president Figueres, conservative Alvarado lead early Costa Rica vote count

Contributor
Alvaro Murillo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAYELA LOPEZ

Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres and conservative contender Fabricio Alvarado led a preliminary partial tally of votes in Sunday's presidential election, figures published by the electoral tribunal showed.

SAN JOSE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres and conservative contender Fabricio Alvarado led a preliminary partial tally of votes in Sunday's presidential election, figures published by the electoral tribunal showed.

No candidate is expected to win the more than 40% of votes needed to avoid a run-off, but if the initial trend in the vote count holds, Figueres and Alvarado could face off in a second round in early April to decide the presidency.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular