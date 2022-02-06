Ex-president Figueres, conservative Alvarado lead early Costa Rica vote count

SAN JOSE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres and conservative contender Fabricio Alvarado led a preliminary partial tally of votes in Sunday's presidential election, figures published by the electoral tribunal showed.

No candidate is expected to win the more than 40% of votes needed to avoid a run-off, but if the initial trend in the vote count holds, Figueres and Alvarado could face off in a second round in early April to decide the presidency.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo)

