Ex-police officer who shot Black man to be charged with manslaughter -report

April 14 (Reuters) - A former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a scuffle in a Minneapolis suburb that followed a routine traffic stop was expected to be charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, local media reported.

Minnesota officials identified Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center police force, as the officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday afternoon. The Washington County attorney's office was due to file charges against her on Wednesday, the Star Tribune newspaper reported.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput could not immediately be reached.

Both Potter and Tim Gannon, the Brooklyn Center police chief, resigned on Tuesday.

Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration. Officers discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, and an officer accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser during a struggle with Wright, who got back into his car, Gannon said on Monday.

Potter can be heard on police video shouting, "Holy shit, I just shot him."

