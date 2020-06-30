Ex-Pemex chief, accused of graft, to be extradited to Mexico to face charges

Adds details from attorney general, background on Lozoya

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Mexican state oil company Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, has agreed to be extradited from Spain to Mexico, where he will face corruption charges, Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said on Tuesday.

Lozoya, the Harvard-educated son of a former energy minister who later became a close confident of former President Enrique Pena Nieto, is accused in Mexico of corruption related to a wide-ranging bribery and money laundering case involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Gertz said in a brief statement broadcast on television that on Monday Lozoya had accepted in writing to a Spanish criminal court to be extradited to Mexico and had pledged to turn himself in to Mexican authorities.

Lozoya "offered his cooperation to establish and clarify" the charges against him.

Lozoya was formally indicted in Mexico on corruption charges last year.

He ran Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex, from 2012 to 2016.

