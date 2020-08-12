Cryptocurrencies

Ex-NYSE Broker Accused of Running $33M Crypto Scam Pleads Not Guilty

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street

A former New York Stock Exchange broker has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging involvement in a crypto trading scheme that defrauded over a hundred investors.

  • Michael Ackerman was the chief trading officer at Q3 â an investment club that told investors it used a proprietary algorithm that guaranteed returns trading cryptocurrencies.
  • Along with two other founders, Ackerman is accused of inducing around 150 investors, many of them physicians, to transfer a total of $33 million supposedly for trading crypto and making returns of up to 20% a month.
  • Evidence from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Ackerman extracted a total of $7.5 million from Q3 between 2018 and 2019 â most of which was spent jewellery, cars, personal security, and an extensive house renovation.
  • Per evidence submitted by the Department of Homeland Security, Ackerman assured investors Q3 had more than $315 million in assets when in reality it had just half a million left.
  • The SEC, Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the attorney for the Southern District of New York filed charges against Ackerman in February.
  • He stands accused of one count of wire fraud and if found guilty he could be fined up to $250,000 and face up to 20 years in prison.
  • Ackerman reportedly spent 16 years as an institutional broker at the New York Stock Exchange.
  • He entered his not guilty plea at the U.S. Southern District Court of New York on August 4.

See also: âCrypto Instagramâ Is Becoming a Thing, Scams and All

Read the not guilty plea in full below:

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular