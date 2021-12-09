US Markets
NFLX

Ex-Netflix CFO David Wells to be chair of UK finance firm Wise Plc

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published

Britain's Wise Plc said on Thursday former Netflix Chief Financial Officer David Wells will take on the role of chairman at the money transfer company with immediate effect, succeeding founder Taavet Hinrikus.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Wise Plc WISEa.L said on Thursday former Netflix NFLX.O Chief Financial Officer David Wells will take on the role of chairman at the money transfer company with immediate effect, succeeding founder Taavet Hinrikus.

Wells has been a senior director since July 2019 at Wise, which listed on the London Stock Exchange this year, and his appointment was a planned move laid out by the company when it made its debut.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular