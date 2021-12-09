Ex-Netflix CFO David Wells to be chair of UK finance firm Wise Plc

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Wise Plc WISEa.L said on Thursday former Netflix NFLX.O Chief Financial Officer David Wells will take on the role of chairman at the money transfer company with immediate effect, succeeding founder Taavet Hinrikus.

Wells has been a senior director since July 2019 at Wise, which listed on the London Stock Exchange this year, and his appointment was a planned move laid out by the company when it made its debut.

