Ex-Mozambique finance minister pleads not guilty in New York over debt scandal

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - A former Mozambique finance minister pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S. criminal charges over his alleged involvement in a fraud involving $2 billion in loans to three state-owned companies.

Manuel Chang entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn.

Garaufis denied Chang's request for bail, agreeing with prosecutors that he was a flight risk and could escape the charges by entering Mozambique's U.N. mission in Manhattan.

Prosecutors said at least $200 million was diverted to various defendants and Mozambican government officials.

Chang's lawyer Adam Ford said in court that Chang guaranteed the loans in his official capacity and did not take bribes.

"He intends to stay here and fight these charges," Ford said.

The other defendants included Jean Boustani, a salesman for a Lebanese shipbuilding company accused of bribing officials and bankers to win contracts from the state-owned companies.

He was acquitted at trial in December 2019, after he testified that he had no role in packaging the loans for investors.

Three former bankers at Credit Suisse pleaded guilty in 2019.

Credit Suisse, which was acquired by former rival UBS UBSG.S in a rescue this year, agreed to pay $475 million to Britain and the United States in 2021 to resolve bribery and fraud charges.

While Boustani's company Privinvest did deliver ships and equipment to Mozambique, prosecutors said their value was grossly inflated.

Eventually the loans defaulted and investors lost their money. Credit Suisse has forgiven $200 million that Mozambique owed.

In 2016, Mozambique unveiled previously-undisclosed state-backed borrowing, leading to a currency collapse and sovereign debt default after the International Monetary Fund and foreign donors cut off support.

The country is suing Credit Suisse and Privinvest in London for compensation and restitution.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Rosalba O'Brien)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.