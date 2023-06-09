News & Insights

Ex-minister urges Beijing to lead in setting global EV battery standards

June 09, 2023 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, details and context throughout the story

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China should standardise requirements for electric vehicle (EV) batteries in order to keep its edge over other markets such as the U.S. and Europe in the rapidly growing industry, the country's former industry minister said on Friday.

The Biden administration has rolled out incentives for automakers to produce both batteries and EVs in the United States or in key trading partners like South Korea.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sonali Paul)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.