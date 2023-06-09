Ex-minister urges Beijing to lead in setting global EV battery standards

Adds quotes, details and context throughout the story

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China should standardise requirements for electric vehicle (EV) batteries in order to keep its edge over other markets such as the U.S. and Europe in the rapidly growing industry, the country's former industry minister said on Friday.

The Biden administration has rolled out incentives for automakers to produce both batteries and EVs in the United States or in key trading partners like South Korea.

