Ex-Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL over alleged race bias

Daniel Wiessner Reuters
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the National Football League and its 32 teams of discriminating against Black candidates for coaching and management jobs.

Flores in a class action complaint in Manhattan federal court said his firing by the Dolphins last month after back-to-back seasons with winning records was emblematic of the treatment of Black coaches, who comprise a fraction of team staff even while 70% of NFL players are Black.

The lawsuit seeks to force the NFL to make a series of changes, incentivize teams to hire Black coaches and general managers, and require teams to explain hiring and termination decisions in writing.

An NFL spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

