US Markets
MA

Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to join General Atlantic as vice chairman

Contributors
Sohini Podder Reuters
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Private equity firm General Atlantic on Wednesday named Ajay Banga, the former president and chief executive officer of Mastercard Inc, as its vice chairman.

Adds background

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm General Atlantic on Wednesday named Ajay Banga, the former president and chief executive officer of Mastercard Inc MA.N, as its vice chairman.

Banga will assume his responsibilities at General Atlantic, which includes advising on strategic matters, its investment teams and its portfolio, from Jan. 1 next year. (https://refini.tv/3I7QGnX)

Banga, who began his career at Nestle India Ltd NEST.NS and took charge of Mastercard after the 2008-09 financial crisis, handed over the reins as CEO of the payments processor to insider Michael Miebach earlier this year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular