Dec 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm General Atlantic on Wednesday named Ajay Banga, the former president and chief executive officer of Mastercard Inc MA.N, as its vice chairman.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

