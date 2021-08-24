Ex-Manchester United Player Charged With Crypto Fraud

Cryptocurrencies

Anderson during his playing days at Manchester United.

Retired former Manchester United soccer player Anderson is being investigated for money laundering operations involving cryptocurrency.

  • The Brazilian midfielder, who retired at just 32 in 2020, is one of eight people alleged to have been involved in a R$35 million (US$6.5 million) money laundering operation, according to Rio-based news network Globo.
  • The central court of Porto Alegre accepted the complaint from the state prosecutor of Rio Grande do Sul against Anderson and seven others on Aug. 17.
  • The group is accused of attempting to launder up to R$35 million from a Brazilian stock exchange, part of which was done with the acquisition of cryptocurrency.
  • Anderson has claimed his innocence, confirming he has held crypto since 2019 and that his company sold bitcoin to one of those involved but he did not know of the money’s origin.

