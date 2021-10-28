Ex-managers of Monomeros tried to bankrupt company: Venezuela opposition

By Mayela Armas

CARACAS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A commission convened by Venezuela's opposition to investigate the situation at fertilizer producer Monomeros said in a preliminary report that former executives had tried to stoke bankruptcy at the company to allow a hostile takeover by a provider.

Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos, a subsidiary of a unit owned by Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, is being overseen by Colombian regulators.

Earlier this month Venezuela's opposition agreed to create a five-member commission to investigate the situation at the company, which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has demanded be placed under his government's control.

The commission's preliminary report, seen by Reuters on Thursday, said Monomeros had been the subject of "actions to drive it to financial inviability" so that its provider, Nitron Group, could potentially take over with the help of former executives.

Nitron Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"There are elements that permit us to evidence in a reasonable way that people with managerial duties participated," the report said.

"They could have generated an atmosphere of mistrust, supplying incorrect information and executing maneuvers against proprietary interests."

The investigation into the company should continue until it can be determined who was responsible for alleged misconduct, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Twitter.

Two opposition parties - Voluntad Popular and 16 de Julio - said they disagreed with the commission's preliminary analysis.

Commision member Bibiana Lucas told journalists earlier on Thursday that "Monomeros is not bankrupt ... it has a cash flow problem," because of issues with bank access.

