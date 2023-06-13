News & Insights

Ex-Julius Baer employees win appeal over British ban

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

June 13, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Three former employees of Bank Julius Baer BAER.S on Tuesday won an appeal against a proposed lifetime ban from Britain's markets watchdog on working in finance.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fined the Swiss private bank's London-based subsidiary in November for facilitating finder's fees - a type of commission - between Bank Julius Baer and an employee at bankrupt Russian oil group Yukos Group.

The FCA also proposed that three former Bank Julius Baer employees be banned from working in finance, including Julius Baer's former regional head Gustavo Raitzin, for allegedly failing to act with integrity.

He and two others appealed against the proposed bans to the Upper Tribunal in London, which on Tuesday allowed the trio's appeals.

The tribunal sent their cases back to the FCA to reconsider whether a ban should be imposed, noting that all three had "demonstrated varying degrees of a lack of competence and capability".

But, Judge Timothy Harrington said, it would be "irrational" for the FCA to impose a full or partial ban on the grounds that the three former employees acted without integrity.

Raitzin said in a statement: "My position has been fully vindicated. It is regrettable that it has taken so long for justice to prevail."

The FCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin Additional reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by Mark Potter)

((Sam.Tobin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.