Ex-JPMorgan executive wrote Epstein 'should not be a client' in 2011 email -deposition

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

May 31, 2023 — 05:10 pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM.N former general counsel Stephen Cutler wrote in a 2011 email that the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein should not be a client of the bank, according to a transcript of a deposition of Chief Executive Jamie Dimon obtained by Reuters.

Dimon said in the deposition he was not aware of the email at the time but "I know it today."

