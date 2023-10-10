Ex-IMF, GOP congressional lawyer joins Jenner

By David Thomas

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Jenner & Block on Tuesday said it has hired a former congressional lawyer who worked on the Republican side of the U.S. House for more than a decade.

Jonathan Skladany, who joins Jenner's Washington, D.C., office as a special counsel, worked in Congress for more than a decade before joining the International Monetary Fund in 2022, where he managed U.S. government affairs.

Skladany held a variety of staff roles on the Republican side of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. In 2019, he became the chief counsel for oversight on the House Committee on Financial Services.

Jenner's announcement said Skladany played a key role in the Financial Services Committee's investigation into the "meme-stock" trading frenzy of January 2021 that pitted individual GameStop investors against powerful hedge funds.

Skladany has a "really deep understanding" of the procedures and mechanics of a congressional investigation, said Emily Loeb, a former Justice Department official who the Chicago-founded firm's congressional investigations practice.

Skladany said that after 14 years in Congress, he "felt all the permutations" a congressional investigator can go through.

Skladany said personal connections also drew him to Jenner. He said he worked down the hall from Jenner special counsel Marcus Childress when Childress worked for the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters.

An IMF spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Thomas)

