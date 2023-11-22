Ex-Huawei handset maker Honor prepares IPO -Chinese state media

Adds details, background in paragraphs 3-5

SHENZHEN, China, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Handset maker Honor is preparing for an initial public offering, state-owned news service Securities Times reported on Wednesday, three years after it was sold by U.S. sanctions-hit Huawei Technologies.

The report, which did not specify a time frame for the listing or where it would be, said Honor explained that its market position had greatly improved in the past three years and an IPO would be the next step in its development.

Honor, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, was first in terms of shipments in China in the third quarter with 11.8 million units sold, and was the second biggest seller last year, research firm Canalys said.

Huawei sold Honor to a consortium of more than 30 agents and dealers in November 2020 after the U.S restricted its access to technology essential to its handset business.

Washington has accused Huawei of representing a security threat, and allegation which Huawei has repeatedly denied.

(Reporting by David Kirton, Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)

