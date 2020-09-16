World Markets

Ex-head of world athletics Diack found guilty of corruption

Reuters
The former head of world athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, was convicted in France on Wednesday of corruption in a Russian doping scandal.

Diack, 87, was found guilty of accepting bribes from athletes suspected of doping, to cover up test results and let them continue competing, including in the 2012 London Olympics.

The court also found Diack guilty of accepting Russian money to help finance Macky Sall's campaign for the 2012 Senegal presidential election, in exchange for slowing anti-doping procedures.

