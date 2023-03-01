Ex-head of insurance regulator in China's Jiangsu province expelled from Communist party

March 01, 2023 — 11:09 pm EST

Written by Ziyi Tang and Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Xie Xian, a former head of the Chinese insurance regulator's office in Jiangsu province, has been expelled from the Chinese Communist Party for severe violation of law and discipline, China's top anti-graft watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

Xie was found to have abused his power and taken bribes, the watchdog said.

