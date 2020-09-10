US Markets
GS

Ex-Goldman banker seeks review of 1MDB charges in Malaysia

Contributor
Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has asked Malaysian prosecutors to review criminal charges against him for allegedly abetting the sale of $6.5 billion in bonds tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), his lawyer said on Thursday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has asked Malaysian prosecutors to review criminal charges against him for allegedly abetting the sale of $6.5 billion in bonds tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), his lawyer said on Thursday.

The request from Ng, a Malaysian national, comes days after prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Goldman Sachs following a deal which would see the U.S. investment bank pay $3.9 billion to the Malaysian government.

Ng's lawyer Tan Hock Chuan told a Kuala Lumpur court he had applied to the country's attorney-general to have four charges against his client lessened or dropped.

"On the instructions of my client, we have sent a letter of representation to the A-G to review the charges against him," he told reporters after the hearing.

The court proceedings will continue on Nov. 20.

Ng is currently in the United States, where he has been charged for conspiring to launder money and bribe government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi through bond offerings that Goldman Sachs had handled.

Under an extradition deal, Ng will be returned to Malaysia after the completion of his trial in New York, which is due to begin next year.

Ng has pleaded not guilty to the charges in both countries.

The U.S. Department of Justice estimates $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, including some of the funds that Goldman Sachs helped raise. The bank has consistently denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular