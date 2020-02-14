Ex-executives of Japan's NHK indicted in United States for alleged price-fixing

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Two former sales executives of Japan's NHK Spring Co Ltd 5991.T have been indicted for allegedly fixing the price of a part used in computer hard disk drives, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Hitoshi Hashimoto and Hiroyuki Tamura, who had been executives at NHK, were indicted on Thursday in California on charges of being part of a price-fixing conspiracy that ran from about May 2008 to April 2016, the department said.

They were indicted for allegedly fixing the prices of suspension assemblies used to make hard disk drives.

The identity of lawyers for Hashimoto and Tamura was not immediately clear.

NHK previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a fine of $28.5 million.

"The Antitrust Division is committed to prosecuting culpable senior executives who circumvent the antitrust laws in order to cheat consumers," Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division said in a statement.

If convicted, the men could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and a monetary fine, the department said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

