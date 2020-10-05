Ex-divs to take 0.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 8

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 .FTSE companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.6 points off the index.

RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT SPX.L SPIRAX-SARCO 33.5 0.1 WPP.L WPP 10 0.5 Among FTSE 250 .FTMC companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) 888.L 888 HLDGS 6 (USc) FCIT.L F &C IV.TST 2.9 FGT.L FINSBURY G & I 8.6 JMG.L JPM EMERGING MKT 9 PHP.L PRIMARY HLTH PRP 0.8 PZC.L PZ CUSSONS 3.13 QQ.L QINETIQ GRP 4.4 (Reporting by Joice Alves) ((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422345; Reuters Messaging: joice.alves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

