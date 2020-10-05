SPX

Ex-divs to take 0.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 8

Joice Alves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.6 points off the index.

RIC

COMPANY

DIVIDEND

(pence)

STOCK OPTION

IMPACT

SPX.L

SPIRAX-SARCO

33.5

0.1

WPP.L

WPP

10

0.5

Among FTSE 250 .FTMC companies going ex-dividend are:

(RIC)

COMPANY

DIVIDEND

(pence)

888.L

888 HLDGS

6 (USc)

FCIT.L

F &C IV.TST

2.9

FGT.L

FINSBURY G & I

8.6

JMG.L

JPM EMERGING MKT

9

PHP.L

PRIMARY HLTH PRP

0.8

PZC.L

PZ CUSSONS

3.13

QQ.L

QINETIQ GRP

4.4

(Reporting by Joice Alves)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422345; Reuters Messaging: joice.alves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

