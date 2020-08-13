AZN

Ex-dividend trading trips FTSE 100; travel firm TUI slumps

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The FTSE 100 fell for the first time in five days on Thursday as a clutch of blue-chip firms traded ex-dividend, while travel firm TUI slid after posting a quarterly loss of 1.1 billion euros due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FTSE 100 down 1.0%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

London-listed shares of the world's largest tourism company TUIT.L tumbled 3.8% as a halt in global travel forced it to cancel holidays, wiping out revenue for three months.

A 1% decline for the FTSE 100 .FTSE pulled it back from three-week highs, with firms including AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, BP Plc BP.L, Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L and Legal & General Group Plc LGEN.L trading without entitlement to a dividend payout.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was off 0.5%, led by bus company National Express Group Plc NEX.L, which slipped 6.2% after reporting a first-half pre-tax loss and saying it was bracing for more pressure over the next year.

Insurer Just Group JUSTJ.L rose 7.1% after posting higher first-half earnings and issuing a strong sales forecast for the last six months of the year.

