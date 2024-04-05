Ex-Dividend Reminder: ZTO Express, Winnebago Industries and General Mills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/9/24, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO), Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.62 on 4/29/24, Winnebago Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 4/24/24, and General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 5/1/24. As a percentage of ZTO's recent stock price of $21.31, this dividend works out to approximately 2.91%, so look for shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc to trade 2.91% lower — all else being equal — when ZTO shares open for trading on 4/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for WGO to open 0.45% lower in price and for GIS to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZTO, WGO, and GIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO):



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO):



General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.91% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, 1.78% for Winnebago Industries, Inc., and 3.35% for General Mills Inc.

In Friday trading, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are off about 1.5%, and General Mills Inc shares are up about 2% on the day.

