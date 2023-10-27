Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zoetis, Synchrony Financial and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/23, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 12/1/23, Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/9/23, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.256 on 11/15/23. As a percentage of ZTS's recent stock price of $157.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Zoetis Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when ZTS shares open for trading on 10/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for SYF to open 0.88% lower in price and for O to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZTS, SYF, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Zoetis Inc, 3.51% for Synchrony Financial, and 6.19% for Realty Income Corp.

In Friday trading, Zoetis Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Synchrony Financial shares are up about 1.8%, and Realty Income Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

