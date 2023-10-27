News & Insights

Markets
ZTS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zoetis, Synchrony Financial and Realty Income

October 27, 2023 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/23, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 12/1/23, Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/9/23, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.256 on 11/15/23. As a percentage of ZTS's recent stock price of $157.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Zoetis Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when ZTS shares open for trading on 10/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for SYF to open 0.88% lower in price and for O to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZTS, SYF, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):

ZTS+Dividend+History+Chart

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):

SYF+Dividend+History+Chart

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):

O+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Zoetis Inc, 3.51% for Synchrony Financial, and 6.19% for Realty Income Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Zoetis Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Synchrony Financial shares are up about 1.8%, and Realty Income Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HMY
 OXGN Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZTS
SYF
O

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.