Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zoetis, PerkinElmer and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/19/23, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI), and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 3/1/23, PerkinElmer, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/10/23, and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1125 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of ZTS's recent stock price of $160.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Zoetis Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when ZTS shares open for trading on 1/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for PKI to open 0.05% lower in price and for THQ to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZTS, PKI, and THQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):



PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI):



Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Zoetis Inc, 0.21% for PerkinElmer, Inc., and 6.77% for Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund.

In Tuesday trading, Zoetis Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, PerkinElmer, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

