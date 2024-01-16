Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zoetis, Patterson Companies and Revvity

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/18/24, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO), and Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.432 on 3/1/24, Patterson Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 2/2/24, and Revvity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/9/24. As a percentage of ZTS's recent stock price of $198.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Zoetis Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when ZTS shares open for trading on 1/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for PDCO to open 0.88% lower in price and for RVTY to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZTS, PDCO, and RVTY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):



Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO):



Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Zoetis Inc, 3.51% for Patterson Companies Inc, and 0.25% for Revvity Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Zoetis Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Patterson Companies Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Revvity Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

