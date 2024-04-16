Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zoetis, GE HealthCare Technologies and First Busey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/18/24, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), and First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.432 on 6/4/24, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 5/15/24, and First Busey Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/26/24. As a percentage of ZTS's recent stock price of $149.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Zoetis Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ZTS shares open for trading on 4/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for GEHC to open 0.03% lower in price and for BUSE to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZTS, GEHC, and BUSE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC):



First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for Zoetis Inc, 0.14% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, and 4.33% for First Busey Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Zoetis Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and First Busey Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

