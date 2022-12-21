Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Independent Bank and New York Mortgage Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/23/22, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), and New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/31/23, Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/6/23, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/26/23. As a percentage of ZBH's recent stock price of $126.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when ZBH shares open for trading on 12/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for INDB to open 0.66% lower in price and for NYMT to open 3.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZBH, INDB, and NYMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB):



New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, 2.63% for Independent Bank Corp, and 14.04% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Independent Bank Corp shares are trading flat, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.