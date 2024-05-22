Ex-Dividend Reminder: Yum! Brands, Yum China Holdings and Cable One

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/24, Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 6/7/24, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/18/24, and Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.95 on 6/14/24. As a percentage of YUM's recent stock price of $139.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Yum! Brands Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when YUM shares open for trading on 5/24/24. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.42% lower in price and for CABO to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YUM, YUMC, and CABO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Yum! Brands Inc, 1.67% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 3.24% for Cable One Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Yum! Brands Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and Cable One Inc shares are down about 3.8% on the day.

