Ex-Dividend Reminder: Yamana Gold, FMC and Steel Dynamics

December 27, 2022 — 10:08 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY), FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Yamana Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 1/13/23, FMC Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 1/19/23, and Steel Dynamics Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of AUY's recent stock price of $5.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Yamana Gold Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when AUY shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for FMC to open 0.46% lower in price and for STLD to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AUY, FMC, and STLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY):

AUY+Dividend+History+Chart

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC):

FMC+Dividend+History+Chart

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD):

STLD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.12% for Yamana Gold Inc, 1.82% for FMC Corp., and 1.33% for Steel Dynamics Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Yamana Gold Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, FMC Corp. shares are up about 0.8%, and Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

