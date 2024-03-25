Ex-Dividend Reminder: Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings and Agree Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 4/15/24, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/4/24, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.247 on 4/12/24. As a percentage of XHR's recent stock price of $15.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when XHR shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for KW to open 2.91% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XHR, KW, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR):



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.18% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, 11.62% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, and 5.31% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Monday trading, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.6%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components

 BBIO shares outstanding history

 FMAC Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.