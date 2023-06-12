Ex-Dividend Reminder: Xcel Energy, NorthWestern and UGI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 7/20/23, NorthWestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 6/30/23, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 7/1/23. As a percentage of XEL's recent stock price of $63.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Xcel Energy Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when XEL shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for NWE to open 1.09% lower in price and for UGI to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for XEL, NWE, and UGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for Xcel Energy Inc, 4.34% for NorthWestern Corp., and 5.10% for UGI Corp..

In Monday trading, Xcel Energy Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, NorthWestern Corp. shares are down about 0.3%, and UGI Corp. shares are trading flat on the day.

