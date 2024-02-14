Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wynn Resorts, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Cable One

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/24, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), and Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wynn Resorts Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/29/24, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/12/24, and Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.95 on 3/8/24. As a percentage of WYNN's recent stock price of $104.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when WYNN shares open for trading on 2/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for WBA to open 1.16% lower in price and for CABO to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WYNN, WBA, and CABO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN):



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):



Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Wynn Resorts Ltd, 4.64% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and 2.43% for Cable One Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are currently off about 1.4%, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are down about 4.8%, and Cable One Inc shares are off about 4% on the day.

