News & Insights

Markets
WYNN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wynn Resorts, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Cable One

February 14, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/24, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), and Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wynn Resorts Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/29/24, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/12/24, and Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.95 on 3/8/24. As a percentage of WYNN's recent stock price of $104.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when WYNN shares open for trading on 2/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for WBA to open 1.16% lower in price and for CABO to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WYNN, WBA, and CABO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN):

WYNN+Dividend+History+Chart

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):

WBA+Dividend+History+Chart

Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):

CABO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Wynn Resorts Ltd, 4.64% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and 2.43% for Cable One Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are currently off about 1.4%, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are down about 4.8%, and Cable One Inc shares are off about 4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Gold Resource Historical PE Ratio
 MBRX YTD Return
 USNA YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN
WBA
CABO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.