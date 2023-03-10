Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Sonic Automotive and Dominos Pizza

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH), and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/29/23, Sonic Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 4/14/23, and Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 3/30/23. As a percentage of WH's recent stock price of $71.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when WH shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for SAH to open 0.50% lower in price and for DPZ to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WH, SAH, and DPZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH):



Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, 2.00% for Sonic Automotive, Inc., and 1.57% for Dominos Pizza Inc..

In Friday trading, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are off about 2.2%, and Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

