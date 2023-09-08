Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, NWSA and Academy Sports & Outdoors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/23, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), News Corp (Symbol: NWSA), and Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/27/23, News Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.10 on 10/11/23, and Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 10/11/23. As a percentage of WH's recent stock price of $75.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when WH shares open for trading on 9/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for NWSA to open 0.47% lower in price and for ASO to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WH, NWSA, and ASO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



News Corp (Symbol: NWSA):



Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.86% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, 0.94% for News Corp, and 0.71% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc.

In Friday trading, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, News Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

