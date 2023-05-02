Ex-Dividend Reminder: WSFS Financial, Capitol Federal Financial and Wells Fargo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/23, WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), and Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/19/23, Capitol Federal Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 5/19/23, and Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/1/23. As a percentage of WSFS's recent stock price of $34.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of WSFS Financial Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when WSFS shares open for trading on 5/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for CFFN to open 1.43% lower in price and for WFC to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSFS, CFFN, and WFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS):



Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN):



Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for WSFS Financial Corp, 5.70% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc, and 3.03% for Wells Fargo & Co.

In Tuesday trading, WSFS Financial Corp shares are currently off about 1.6%, Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Wells Fargo & Co shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

