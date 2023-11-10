Ex-Dividend Reminder: Worthington Industries, PBF Energy and Noble Corporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR), PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF), and Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Worthington Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/15/23, PBF Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/30/23, and Noble Corporation plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/14/23. As a percentage of WOR's recent stock price of $62.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when WOR shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for PBF to open 0.58% lower in price and for NE to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WOR, PBF, and NE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR):



PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF):



Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.05% for Worthington Industries, Inc., 2.33% for PBF Energy Inc, and 3.34% for Noble Corporation plc.

In Friday trading, Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, PBF Energy Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Noble Corporation plc shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.