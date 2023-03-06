Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodside Energy Group, Lancaster Colony and Home Depot

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/23, Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary (Symbol: WDS), Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC), and Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.44 on 4/5/23, Lancaster Colony Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/31/23, and Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.09 on 3/23/23. As a percentage of WDS's recent stock price of $25.13, this dividend works out to approximately 5.73%, so look for shares of Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary to trade 5.73% lower — all else being equal — when WDS shares open for trading on 3/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for LANC to open 0.45% lower in price and for HD to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WDS, LANC, and HD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary (Symbol: WDS):



Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC):



Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.46% for Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary, 1.79% for Lancaster Colony Corp, and 2.80% for Home Depot Inc.

In Monday trading, Woodside Energy Group Limited American Depositary shares are currently off about 2.9%, Lancaster Colony Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Home Depot Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

