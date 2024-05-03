Ex-Dividend Reminder: WisdomTree, Federated Hermes and Employers Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/24, WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT), Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI), and Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WisdomTree Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 5/22/24, Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 5/15/24, and Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/22/24. As a percentage of WT's recent stock price of $9.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of WisdomTree Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when WT shares open for trading on 5/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for FHI to open 0.94% lower in price and for EIG to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WT, FHI, and EIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT):



Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for WisdomTree Inc, 3.76% for Federated Hermes Inc, and 2.78% for Employers Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, WisdomTree Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Federated Hermes Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Employers Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Highest Yield Preferreds

 EMF Average Annual Return

 ATMV Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.