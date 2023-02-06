Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wintrust Financial, Standex International and Paychex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/23, Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI), and Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/23/23, Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 2/24/23, and Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 2/23/23. As a percentage of WTFC's recent stock price of $95.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Wintrust Financial Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when WTFC shares open for trading on 2/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for SXI to open 0.24% lower in price and for PAYX to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTFC, SXI, and PAYX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):



Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Wintrust Financial Corp, 0.95% for Standex International Corp., and 2.69% for Paychex Inc.

In Monday trading, Wintrust Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Standex International Corp. shares are down about 0.7%, and Paychex Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

