Ex-Dividend Reminder: Winmark, Target and Aramark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/23, Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA), Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), and Aramark (Symbol: ARMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 6/1/23, Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 6/10/23, and Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 5/31/23. As a percentage of WINA's recent stock price of $326.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Winmark Corp to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when WINA shares open for trading on 5/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for TGT to open 0.69% lower in price and for ARMK to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WINA, TGT, and ARMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):



Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for Winmark Corp, 2.75% for Target Corp, and 1.18% for Aramark.

In Friday trading, Winmark Corp shares are currently trading flat, Target Corp shares are off about 1.2%, and Aramark shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.