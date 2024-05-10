Ex-Dividend Reminder: Winmark, Middlesex Water and Consolidated Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/24, Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA), Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX), and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 6/3/24, Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 6/3/24, and Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 6/14/24. As a percentage of WINA's recent stock price of $376.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Winmark Corp to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when WINA shares open for trading on 5/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for MSEX to open 0.57% lower in price and for ED to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WINA, MSEX, and ED, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Winmark Corp, 2.28% for Middlesex Water Co., and 3.38% for Consolidated Edison Inc.

In Friday trading, Winmark Corp shares are currently up about 3.2%, Middlesex Water Co. shares are up about 4.7%, and Consolidated Edison Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

