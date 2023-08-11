Ex-Dividend Reminder: Winmark, Consolidated Edison and Ormat Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/23, Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA), Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 9/1/23, Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 9/15/23, and Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/30/23. As a percentage of WINA's recent stock price of $370.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Winmark Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when WINA shares open for trading on 8/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for ED to open 0.89% lower in price and for ORA to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WINA, ED, and ORA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):



Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Winmark Corp, 3.58% for Consolidated Edison Inc, and 0.63% for Ormat Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Winmark Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Consolidated Edison Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Ormat Technologies Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

