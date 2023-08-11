News & Insights

Markets
WINA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Winmark, Consolidated Edison and Ormat Technologies

August 11, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/23, Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA), Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 9/1/23, Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 9/15/23, and Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/30/23. As a percentage of WINA's recent stock price of $370.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Winmark Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when WINA shares open for trading on 8/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for ED to open 0.89% lower in price and for ORA to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WINA, ED, and ORA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):

WINA+Dividend+History+Chart

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):

ED+Dividend+History+Chart

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):

ORA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Winmark Corp, 3.58% for Consolidated Edison Inc, and 0.63% for Ormat Technologies Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Winmark Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Consolidated Edison Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Ormat Technologies Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks With Potential
 Funds Holding MEM
 NGMS Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WINA
ED
ORA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.