Ex-Dividend Reminder: Whirlpool, Hershey and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/23, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 12/15/23, Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.192 on 12/15/23, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/8/23. As a percentage of WHR's recent stock price of $112.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of Whirlpool Corp to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when WHR shares open for trading on 11/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for HSY to open 0.61% lower in price and for WING to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WHR, HSY, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):



Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.25% for Whirlpool Corp, 2.44% for Hershey Company, and 0.40% for Wingstop Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Whirlpool Corp shares are currently up about 4.4%, Hershey Company shares are up about 0.5%, and Wingstop Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.